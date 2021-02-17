Curio (CUR) Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Curio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curio has traded up 73.2% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $105,243.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.00845560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00046066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.81 or 0.04973702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043791 BTC.

About Curio

CUR is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.