CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce $208.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.20 million. CURO Group reported sales of $280.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $903.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $947.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,153,296 shares of company stock valued at $32,974,976. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURO opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

