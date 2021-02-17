Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CW opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $147.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,723 shares of company stock worth $1,113,790 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

