Curve DAO Token Price Tops $2.72 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $607.80 million and $207.18 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00005275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.40 or 0.00853227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045403 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.03 or 0.04946170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00044686 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,432,770,877 coins and its circulating supply is 223,240,018 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

