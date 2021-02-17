Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Holdings Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 7.59% of Cutera worth $32,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cutera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cutera by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUTR opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

