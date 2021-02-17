cVault.finance Price Reaches $5,237.00 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $52.37 million and approximately $391,484.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,237.00 or 0.09987322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00327824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00081455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00069983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00452658 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00172796 BTC.

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

