CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) Shares Down 1.5%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.60 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). Approximately 59,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 280,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

In other CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) news, insider Richard Boleat acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) Company Profile (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

