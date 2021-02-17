CVCoin (CVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44,961.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 875.2% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $44,961.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00318907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00083090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00070761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00444993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,737.69 or 0.87636807 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.