CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,269.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 10% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.60 million and $13,269.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00316014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00071011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00447604 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173332 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

