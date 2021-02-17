CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0186

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and $3.74 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

