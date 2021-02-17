Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Critical Survey

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Athenex and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athenex presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 102.86%. Given Athenex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Athenex is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Athenex has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -75.45% -66.12% -33.81% Cyclerion Therapeutics -2,322.42% -105.55% -57.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athenex and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $101.23 million 11.98 -$123.75 million ($1.67) -7.78 Cyclerion Therapeutics $4.51 million 34.94 -$123.01 million N/A N/A

Cyclerion Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Athenex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Athenex beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oral Docetaxel and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oral Topotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and Oral Eribulin and Encequidar, an anticancer intravenous drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising Tirbanibulin ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; Tirbanibulin Oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and PT01 (Pegtomarginase), an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is also discovering liver-targeted sGC and lung-targeted sGC stimulators. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

