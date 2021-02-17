Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.89

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 466209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

