CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 10.9%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s stock price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 279,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 241,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

