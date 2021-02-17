CYREN (CYRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

CYREN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 36,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $79.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.72. CYREN has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.97.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

