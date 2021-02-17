CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Down 7.5%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.24. 5,654,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,463,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.72.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CYREN stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of CYREN worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYREN Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

