CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Down 7.5%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.24. 5,654,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,463,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.72.
CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter.
CYREN Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)
CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.
