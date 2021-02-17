CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.90-4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. 805,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -272.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

