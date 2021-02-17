CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) vs. American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) Financial Review

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyrusOne and American Spectrum Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 8.66 $41.40 million $3.63 19.45 American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of CyrusOne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CyrusOne and American Spectrum Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 5 11 0 2.69 American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

CyrusOne currently has a consensus price target of $82.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Given CyrusOne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than American Spectrum Realty.

Volatility & Risk

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Spectrum Realty has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and American Spectrum Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne -2.91% 1.23% 0.47% American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CyrusOne beats American Spectrum Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

About American Spectrum Realty

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

