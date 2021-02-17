CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $2.75. CytRx shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 255,828 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

