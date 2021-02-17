D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Hits New 1-Year High at $320.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 301.10 ($3.93), with a volume of 28955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of £121.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87.

In related news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

