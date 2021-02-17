DA Davidson Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $65.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.