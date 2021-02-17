DA Davidson Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $65.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

