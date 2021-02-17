DAD One Day Trading Volume Tops $865,055.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. DAD has a market capitalization of $28.91 million and $865,055.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00850044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00046451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.04953802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00043794 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

