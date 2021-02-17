Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Dai has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and $331.17 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00063561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.56 or 0.00874509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.95 or 0.05102945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,073,650,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,073,650,473 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

