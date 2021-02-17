Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $714.28

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 714.28 ($9.33) and traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.54). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 794 ($10.37), with a volume of 32,591 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 778.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 714.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total value of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59 shares of company stock worth $45,368.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

