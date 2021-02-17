Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,564,000 after buying an additional 637,082 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,042,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,778,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,415,000 after buying an additional 59,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,812,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $137.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

