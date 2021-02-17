Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,795 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 95,402 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $40.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

