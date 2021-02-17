Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 154.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -235.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

