Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sapiens International worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International by 85.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sapiens International by 513.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.