Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

LIVN stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

