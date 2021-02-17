Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Herc worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

