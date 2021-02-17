Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

