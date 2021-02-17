Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 2.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure stock opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.