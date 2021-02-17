Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 784.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.21. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

