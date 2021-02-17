Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,419,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

VNT opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

