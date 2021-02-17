Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

