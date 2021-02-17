Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1,135.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $239.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.31.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

