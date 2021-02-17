Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 232.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 190.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

