Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Perrigo by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Perrigo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Perrigo by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

