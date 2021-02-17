Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,874 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

