Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 11,789 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Kornit Digital Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.