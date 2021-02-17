Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,042 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,351 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,013.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 468,861 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,942,000 after buying an additional 307,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE BBY opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

