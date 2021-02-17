Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,357,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIMB opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

