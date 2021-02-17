Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.15

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 5008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

