Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Dajin Lithium Corp. (CVE:DJI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.15. Dajin Lithium shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 49,650 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of C$20.15 million and a P/E ratio of -67.50.

About Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which include 10 placer claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

