Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Danaos has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

