Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Financial Analysis

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Danimer Scientific and Rogers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rogers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Danimer Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.58%. Rogers has a consensus target price of $177.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Rogers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Rogers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rogers $898.26 million 3.75 $47.32 million $6.14 29.36

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A Rogers 0.77% 9.06% 6.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rogers beats Danimer Scientific on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications for general industrial, portable electronics, automotive, mass transit, aerospace and defense, footwear and impact mitigation, and printing markets; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable, electrical insulation, and automotive applications under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, Griswold, eSORBA, XRD, HeatSORB, and R/bak names. The PES segment offers ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions under the curamik and ROLINX names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the NITROPHYL and ENDUR names. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

