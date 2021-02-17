Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares were down 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.66 and last traded at $46.03. Approximately 6,274,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 2,480,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

