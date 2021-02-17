DAOBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $1,496.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,508.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.79 or 0.01381894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.13 or 0.00475896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00035252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003753 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

