DAOstack Achieves Market Cap of $7.30 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $7.30 million and $55,525.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,148.94 or 0.99860974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00047241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00117716 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003560 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

