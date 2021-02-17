Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 6.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.16 and last traded at $112.51. Approximately 2,853,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,779,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after buying an additional 5,661,546 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

