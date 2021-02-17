Dash 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.70 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $253.85 or 0.00496631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 87.5% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $3.70 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004642 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.77 or 0.02323749 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,978,555 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

